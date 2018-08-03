Virat Kohli Says Edgbaston Century Still Not His Best In Test Cricket

Virat Kohli, who rescued India's first innings with a much-needed century against England on Day 2 of the first Test at Edgbaston revealed that his century against Australia in 2014 at Adelaide will still remain special to him. The Indian skipper took over control with India tottering at 100 for 5, after India lost their top-order to Sam Curran and the middle to Ben Stokes. Virat Kohli, who notched up his maiden ton on the English soil, said in a video interview released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday that it was the second-best century for him.

"I'm not sure, this could come second to me, 2014 Adelaide still remains very special to me, because it was second innings and we were chasing a target," Kohli who scored 149 and helped India post 274 at the end of their first innings, said.

Kohli bettered his game on English soil after having averaged a little over 13 on the last occasion when India toured England. However, the Delhi batsman said that it was difficult for him and he was happy to help his side by contributing crucial runs.

"It was difficult, but I told myself let's enjoy this, take it up on me as a challenge, to take the innings far to take innings deep," he said.

"But I'm glad we could come close to their total. So, when you can help the team that way it obviously feels great," Kohli added.

Courtesy of Kohli's cautious knock, India trailed to England by just 13 runs in the first innings. But the 29-year-old feels that his team was 15-odd runs short and but he did his best for the side.

"I tried to prepare the best way that I can and help my team as much as possible. It wasn't only about getting to the three-figure mark but continue from there on. I was very disappointed when I got out because, we could have taken 10-15 runs lead but in hindsight we wouldn't have been able to bowl them," Kohli said.