 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Virat Kohli Benchmark For World Batsmen To Follow", Says Pakistan's Star Cricketer

Updated: 03 August 2018 12:59 IST

Virat Kohli scored a superlative 149 vs England on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Birmingham.

"Virat Kohli Benchmark For World Batsmen To Follow", Says Pakistan
Virat Kohli produced a batting masterclass on Day 2 of the opening Test against England. © AFP

Virat Kohli put on a batting masterclass as he single-handedly led India's fightback on Day 2 of the opening Test against England at Edgbaston on Thursday. The Indian skipper smashed his 22nd Test hundred to rescue India from a precarious 182 for six with his masterful knock helping the visitors in bringing down the first innings deficit to the hosts to just 13 runs. World media, present and past cricketers lauded the Indian run-machine for his gritty knock. Among them was former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar who was lavish in his praise for Virat Kohli.

The fiery pacer praised Virat Kohli for his dedication and determination and said that the Indian skipper was the benchmark for the other batsmen around the world to follow.

India had got off to a solid start in the morning as openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan chalked up a half-century partnership but the visitors were then rocked by three swift strikes by left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran.

Curran, playing in his only second Test, dismissed Vijay, Dhawan and KL Rahul in the space of nine runs.

Though India limped to 76 for three at lunch, the post-lunch session bought no respite with all-rounder Ben Stokes picking up two wickets to reduce the visitors to 100-5.

However, Kohli refused to give in despite wickets tumbling all around him.

Making the most of the two dropped catches by England at 21 and 51, Kohli let out a huge roar in celebration after belting the ball off Stokes for a boundary to bring up his century.

He was soon slipping off his wedding ring from around his neck and kissing it in a defiant message to his critics who had blamed for his poor form during the 2014 England series, when he averaged just 13.40, to his now wife Anushka Sharma.

He continued to punish the England bowlers to notch up 22 boundaries and a six during his 225-ball knock.

India's last two wickets added 92 runs before Kohli was finally last man out after he misjudged leg spinner Adil Rashid's delivery and was caught by Stuart Broad at point.

(With Reuters inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Shoaib Akhtar England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 1st Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shoaib Akhtar lavishes praise on Virat Kohli
  • Akhtar said Kohli a benchmark for other batsmen to follow
  • Virat Kohli hit a scintillating century against England on Day 2
Related Articles
"Virat Kohli Benchmark For World Batsmen To Follow", Says Pakistan
"Virat Kohli Benchmark For World Batsmen To Follow", Says Pakistan's Star Cricketer
"King Kohli": World Media Lauds India Captain Virat Kohli After Day 2 Heroics
"King Kohli": World Media Lauds India Captain Virat Kohli After Day 2 Heroics
Watch: Virat Kohli Dedicates Stunning Century To Wife Anushka Sharma With Celebration Gone Viral
Watch: Virat Kohli Dedicates Stunning Century To Wife Anushka Sharma With Celebration Gone Viral
India vs England,1st Test, Day2: Gritty Virat Kohli Stands Tall Amidst Ruins As India Score 274
India vs England,1st Test, Day2: Gritty Virat Kohli Stands Tall Amidst Ruins As India Score 274
India vs England: Virat Kohli Scores 22nd Test Hundred, First On English Soil
India vs England: Virat Kohli Scores 22nd Test Hundred, First On English Soil
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.