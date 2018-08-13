 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virat Kohli Loses Number 1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings

Updated: 13 August 2018 19:57 IST

Virat Kohli conceded the top spot to Steve Smith following India's abysmal performance at Lord's.

India vs England: Virat Kohli Loses Number 1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings
India skipper Virat Kohli lost his numero uno spot. © AFP

India skipper Virat Kohli lost his numero uno spot and dropped to the second rank in the latest ICC Test batsman rankings that were annnounced on Monday. Former Australian captain Steve Smith returned to the top spot 929 rating points. With dismal scores of 23 and 17 in the second Test against England at Lord's, Kohli could not emulate his first Test Edgbaston scores of 149 and 51. India succumbed to a humiliating loss by an inning and 159 runs in a rain-curtailed Test on Sunday.

Kohli had become the first Indian batsman to reach the number one Test ranking for batsmen since legend Sachin Tendulkar in 2011. Smith, who is currently serving a one-year ban over his role in the ball-tampering scandal, moved back to the top of rankings with 929 rating points. England's Joe Root takes the third spot with 851 rating points.

Meanwhile, England pacer James Anderson breached the 900-point barrier for the first time in his career after his match-winning performance at Lord's.

The pacer, who took nine wickets in the second Test against India, gained 19 points, moving to 903 rating points. With this, he became the first bowler to do so after Ian Botham in 1980. Anderson is currently at the top of ICC Test rankings for bowlers, followed by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (882 points).

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Former Australian captain Steve Smith returned to the top spot
  • England pacer James Anderson breached the 900-point barrier
  • The pacer took nine wickets in the second Test against India
Related Articles
India vs England: Virat Kohli Loses Number 1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings
India vs England: Virat Kohli Loses Number 1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings
India vs England: Virat Kohli Admits Team Combination Was "A Bit Off" At Lord
India vs England: Virat Kohli Admits Team Combination Was "A Bit Off" At Lord's
India vs England: India
India vs England: India's Massive Loss Gets Slammed By Former Players, Media
India vs England: Virat Kohli Slams Batting Collapse, Admits India Were Outplayed By England
India vs England: Virat Kohli Slams Batting Collapse, Admits India Were Outplayed By England
India vs England: Hosts Rout India By An Innings And 159 Runs In 2nd Test, Lead Series 2-0
India vs England: Hosts Rout India By An Innings And 159 Runs In 2nd Test, Lead Series 2-0
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.