England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: India's Massive Loss Gets Slammed By Former Players, Media

Updated: 13 August 2018 12:57 IST

India were dismissed for 107 and 130 and lost the 2nd Test vs England by an inning and 159 runs.

India's captain Virat Kohli offered no excuses for the capitulation. © AFP

India's deplorable display in the second Test at Lord's, where they went down by an inning and 159 runs in what was one of their the worst batting performances in recent times, handed hosts England a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series. The loss did not go down well with the cricket fans or the media as the team was slammed for its "abysmal batting" as the visitors were left grasping for answers in what has become quite a nightmare tour. Many Indian newspapers and media platforms took on the team and minced no words in their criticism.

While India's captain Virat Kohli offered no excuses for the capitulation, Indian commentators highlighted how the Indian top order has faltered in all four Test innings so far with opener Murali Vijay getting a pair at Lord's and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara failing to fire.

Former Test batsman VVS Laxman said on Twitter that "caught in unfavourable conditions, not reading what the opposition threw, saw India lose the Lord's Test tamely without showing a fight.

"Hopefully lessons are learned quickly and the rest of the batsmen start applying themselves going forward."

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle said: "The new ball is a big factor overseas. When the openers blunt the new ball, they give life to the middle order.

"India is getting nothing from its openers and that is where the comeback, if there is one, has to start."

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar congratulated England on their emphatic win and asked Virat Kohli's unit to pull up their socks and produce better cricket. 

Former India opener Virender Sehwag slammed Team India for not putting up a fight while Mohammad Kaif tweeted that it is really painful to the abject surrender at Lord's.

Reporters from Indian newspapers lambasted India's batsmen while hailing England's pace spearhead James Anderson who took nine wickets in the match.

Mail Today called India's performance a "humiliating defeat" while The Hindu newspaper's headline said "Another abysmal batting display sends India to its doom" after the team were bowled out for 107 and 130.

A Hindustan Times headline read: "India shamed at Lord's as batsmen surrender again".

The Times of India headlined its story "India turn paupers at Lord's." It hailed Anderson as England's "crafty maestro."

The third Test starts at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 2nd Test
Highlights
  • The loss did not go down well with the cricket fans or the media
  • Indian commentators highlighted how the Indian top order has faltered
  • The third Test starts at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday
India vs England: India
India vs England: India's Massive Loss Gets Slammed By Former Players, Media
Shashi Tharoor Shocked By India
England
