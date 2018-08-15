Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott lashed out at the Indian cricket team after their humiliating inning and 159 runs loss at the hands of England in the second Test at Lord's. Boycott, who played 108 Tests and 36 ODIs for England, slammed India's batting performance and termed it as "naive, irresponsible and bordering on stupidity". He also said Indian team deserved the thrashing they are getting in the Test series.

"India have come to England complacently and arrogantly thinking they can bat the same way and everything will be OK on the day. Any time you do not plan and work at your cricket, the game will kick you up the backside, and India deserve the thrashing they are getting," Boycott wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

"So far, the Indian players have let themselves and their supporters down. The batting has been so naive and irresponsible, it has bordered on stupidity. Wafting drives at tempting outswingers is thoughtless," Boycott wrote.

India are on the verge of losing the Test series against England, having lost the first two Tests.

While they showed a lot of fight in the opening match at Edgbaston, the embarrassing loss in the Lord's Test has really scattered them and they will be hoping to stave off a series defeat when the 3rd Test starts at Trent Bridge.

India captain Virat Kohli scored 54 percent of India's total in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test.

Kohli scored 149 runs off 225 balls in the first innings, while the rest of the batsmen scored a total of 125 runs off 235 balls. In the second innings, Kohli scored a fighting 51 off 93 balls, while rest of the team scored a total of 111 runs off 233 balls.

In the second Test, Kohli couldn't do much with the bat as he scored 40 runs in the match.

The third Test will be played at Trent Bridge on August 18.