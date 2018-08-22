India vs England: Virat Kohli Gets His Name Etched On Trent Bridge Honours Board

India captain Virat Kohli got his name etched on the Trent Bridge Honours Board after he scored his 23rd Test century in the third Test of the five-match Test series against England on August 21. This is Virat Kohli's second century of the series. Kohli, who fell for 97 in India's first innings in the same match, top- scored with 103 off 197 balls , including 10 boundaries. Virat Kohli, along with Cheteshwar Pujara (72), strung together a massive 113-run partnership for the 3rd wicket to give the hosts a 521-run target. In a small video interaction with BCCI, Kohli said, "Feels really good to be up on the honours board, especially when your effort is recognised in that way and the team has benefitted from it.

"Although these things don't really matter. It is just part of the tradition of the game. It is a nice touch for any player to recollect all the memories of what they have achieved in the different parts of the world," Kohli added.

On the Honours Board - @imVkohli



India captain Virat Kohli got his name etched on the Trent Bridge Honours Board after notching his 23rd Test ton at the venue - by @RajalArora



https://t.co/8m77Od6emO #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3NwWCqtd4K — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2018

"I'm really proud of that but more importantly as I said, it helped the team to a certain extent and I'm very happy about that," Kohli remarked.

On the fourth day of the third Test, Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball as he returned with figures of 5/85, helping India inch closer to a much-needed victory.

Talking his performance, Bumrah said, "You don't get anything easy. You have to work for it. We work hard. That hard work makes you successful on days like these. The hard work we do away from the camera is what bears results on days like these."

England need another 210 runs on the final day with just one wicket left.