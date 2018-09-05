India vs England: Virat Kohli Gets A Customised Southampton FC Jersey. See Picture

India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday received a customised football jersey of Premier League club Southampton FC. The official Twitter account of Southampton had shared the image of their striker Danny Ings handing out the jersey to Virat Kohli. "It was great to welcome @imVkohli and @BCCI to Southampton last week! #saintsfc", Southampton FC had captioned the image. Virat Kohli and his team had lost the fourth Test against England at Southampton last week by 60 runs.

India's performance in the ongoing five-match Test series hasn't been up to the mark as they are trailing the hosts 1-3. Chasing 245 runs for victory in the fourth Test, India were driven by Kohli (58) and Ajinkya Rahane (51) who showed a fight against the English bowlers. Kohli and Rahane were involved in a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket and had revived India's hopes but the hosts' bowlers came all guns blazing in the evening session to wrap up the visiting side.

Kohli retained his number one spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test batsmen rankings with a career-high 937 rating points, despite the defeat in the fourth Test. Kohli's 46 and 58 in the two innings in Southampton Test helped him retain the top spot. Kohli, who has scored 544 runs in his eight innings this series, is 11th on the list of best ever in terms of rating points, just one adrift of a group of four -- Gary Sobers, Clyde Walcott, Vivian Richards and Kumar Sangakkara.