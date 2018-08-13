India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday admitted that the Indian team selection for the second Test against England was 'a bit off'. "I think we got the combination a bit off before the game. We have a chance to correct that next game. (At) Two-nil down the only option is to come out positive, make it 2-1 and make it an exciting series from there," Kohli said after his team lost by an innings and 159 runs to trail 0-2 down in the five-match series.

Kohli came into bat at number five due to his recurring back problem. The skipper was hopeful of getting fit before the crucial third Test. "Back is one thing that can be very tricky when it goes off. It happened during the latter half of the last leg of the South Africa tour when I missed a T20 game because that was very sudden. It happened one day before. The good thing is I have five days before the next Test.

"We are confident with rehab and strengthening I should be ready for the next game although not (with) the same intensity in the field. But I should be good enough to hold a position in the field and be 100 per cent with the bat," he said.

India could only manage to score 107 and 130 in the second Test and will need to avoid a loss in the third game to stay alive in the five-match series. The third match will start on August 18 in Nottingham.

(With PTI inputs)