England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

"Sack Ravi Shastri, Bring Rahul Dravid As Coach": Twitter On Overdrive

Updated: 14 August 2018 16:29 IST

Cricket fans took to social media to demand that Rahul Dravid be called up as coach of the senior men's team.

Rahul Dravid is the only captain after Kapil Dev and Ajit Wadekar to win a Test series in England. © AFP

The Indian cricket team is facing the ire of fans for their meek surrender in the second Test at Lord's. After losing the opening Test of the five-match series, the visitors were blown away by England pace attack and lost the second Test by an inning and 159 runs. While some fingers are being pointed at captain Virat Kohli's captaincy, fans on social media have criticised head coach Ravi Shastri. They have also demanded that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacks Ravi Shastri and appoints batting legend Rahul Dravid as the new coach.

Dravid boasts of an impressive record against England.

Dravid, who is currently coaching India’s Under-19 team, is the only captain after Kapil Dev (1986) and Ajit Wadekar (1971) to win a Test series against England in England.

Under Dravid’s captaincy, India won the Test series on English soil in 2007.

He has played 21 Tests against England and scored 1950 runs at an average of 60.93, including seven  centuries and eight fifties.

Dravid’s away record on England soil is quite impressive. He has played 13 Tests against England in England and scored 1376 runs at an average of 68.80. He has scored six centuries while playing in England.

India will face England in the third Test at Trent Bridge from August 18.

Comments
