India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: England Set India A 245-Run Target At Rose Bowl

Jos Buttler once again proved to be a thorn in India's flesh as his gutsy knock of 69 enabled the hosts to put up a fighting 260 for 8 in their second innings on the third day of an evenly poised fourth Test. Overall, England now have a competitive lead of 233 runs and it could be a tricky chase for the Indian line-up especially with the track being two-paced where handling Stuart Broad could prove to be a difficult proposition. Buttler received good support from the stodgy Ben Stokes (30, 110 balls) adding 56 runs for the sixth wicket and 55 runs for the seventh wicket with the ever-improving Sam Curran (37 batting, 67 balls). How quickly India get Curran out on Sunday will decide the quantum of runs that India would need to chase. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs England, 4th Test, Day 4, straight from The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Innings Break - England set a target of 245 for India in the fourth innings.

Innings Break!



England all out for 271 in their 2nd innings. The target set for #TeamIndia to chase is 245 runs.



15:47 IST: OUT! Sam Curran gets run-out on 46 as England bundle out on 271 in the second innings.

15:46 IST: James Anderson negotiates the final two deliveries of Mohammed Shami's over. ENG 270-9 after 96 overs.

15:40 IST: FOUR! Full length delivery from Ashwin and Sam Curran hits it straight down the ground for a boundary. Curran moves on to 44. ENG 268-9 after 94.2 overs.

15:35 IST: Sam Curran plays Shami's hat-trick ball with ease. Hits it through covers for a single. ENG 262-9 after 93.1 overs.

15:31 IST: Spin from the other end! Ravichandran Ashwin will share the ball with Mohammed Shami.

15:29 IST: OUT! First ball of the fourth day and Mohammed Shami strikes for India. First ball duck for Stuart Broad. Shami will be on a hat-trick for the second time in the inning in his next over. ENG 260-9 after 92 overs.

15:28 IST: Sam Curran and Stuart Broad are at the centre to start the fourth day for England. Mohammed Shami will bowl his last delivery of the over.

14:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of day 4 of the 4th Test between India and England.

The match is expected to end on Sunday if weather permits. This was Buttler's ninth Test fifty and he showed a lot of application even though he was troubled by the initial spell from Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. He survived a good spell of reverse swing from Shami and was ready to cut down on the shots square of the wicket. He only played the deliveries on the drivable length as his 122-ball innings had seven boundaries. In fact, England were in trouble at 122 for 5 when Joe Root was run out for 48. The lead was not even 100 runs but it was Buttler, who took the attack back to the opposition camp as Ravichandran Ashwin (35-7-78-1) despite being economical was not half as effective as Moeen Ali. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner couldn't use the footmarks created by the trio of Mohammed Shami (3/53), Ishant Sharma (2/36) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/51 in 19 overs).

His only success was Stokes, who has been showing his defensive traits in this series with some dogged resistance. He was finally out caught in the slips to Ajinkya Rahane after a stand that lasted for 22 overs. Buttler, however, continued to defy the Indian bowlers in the company of Curran as they also consumed nearly 17 overs. Finally, it was the second new ball that did the trick as Ishant angled one into Buttler to trap him leg before. Curran, however, batted in a positive fashion hitting Bumrah for a couple of boundaries. Earlier, India maintained upper hand during the first two sessions on Saturday. A well-set Root was back in the pavilion for 48 after Mohammed Shami's direct throw found him short of the crease before tea. Having removed Keaton Jennings (36) at the stroke of lunch, Mohammed Shami (2/40) was on a hat-trick when he removed Jonny Bairstow (0) off the very first ball post break. However, Stokes and Root negotiated the Indian bowling well for the next 14 overs before the skipper didn't ground his bat properly while sprinting towards the striker's end.

Shami bowled a sharp and precise spell, giving nothing away to the batsmen. It could be seen in how England only added 60 runs in the session, never getting ahead of the scoring rate, particularly as they were forced to rebuild the innings again. The pivotal moment came in the 46th over, when Shami ran out Root with a direct throw from mid-on. Thereafter, Buttler and Stokes batted with calmness in a bid to bring England back in the game. By tea time, they had added 30 runs for the sixth wicket, with the scoring coming only in spurts. Ravichandran Ashwin (0-46) bowled a long spell in this second session and albeit wicket-less, he kept it tight, conceding at only 2.2 per over.