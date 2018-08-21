India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: India Eye Early Wickets

India captain Virat Kohli's second century of the series strengthened his side's iron grip on the third Test against England at Trent Bridge. Kohli, who fell for 97 in India's first innings, top-scored with 103 as the tourists, looking to bounce back from 2-0 down in a five-match contest, piled up a total of 352 for seven declared. That left England needing a mammoth 521 for victory, albeit with more than two days to get the runs. But no side have made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than the West Indies' 418 for seven against Australia at St John's, Antigua, in 2003. Kohli's declaration left England with an awkward nine overs in which to bat. But Alastair Cook (nine not out) and Keaton Jennings (13 not out) took them to a close score of 23 without loss. India resumed Monday on 124 for two, already 292 runs in front, with Cheteshwar Pujara 33 not out and Kohli unbeaten on eight. They could dictate terms after skittling England out for 161, with paceman Hardik Pandya taking a stunning five for 28 in six overs. As well as batting collapse, another longstanding problem for England has been their catching and they floored their fifth chance this match when second slip Jos Buttler, a wicket-keeper by trade, grassed a left-handed opportunity when Pujara, on 40, edged James Anderson. (LIVE SCORECARD)

(Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Live updates of India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 4, straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham

England's woes increased when wicket-keeper and leading batsman Jonny Bairstow left the field after failing to gather a swinging Anderson delivery. An x-ray revealed he had suffered a small fracture to his left middle finger. England's one-day gloveman Buttler took over behind the stumps. It wasn't until Monday's 41st over that India lost their third wicket, with Pujara edging recalled all-rounder Ben Stokes to first slip Cook.

Pujara faced 208 balls, including 19 fours, and put on 113 with Kohli. It was a welcome return to form for Pujara, who averaged just 14 while playing for Yorkshire earlier this season.

Kohli was still on his tea score of 93 not out when his edged drive off an outswinger from Anderson, armed with the new ball, burst through Jennings's hands in the gully. Anderson, whose duels with Kohli have been a feature of this series, buried his head in his hands in despair after the ball went for four. Next ball, Kohli edged Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, just short of Cook.

Kohli was not at his most fluent but this was an ideal innings given India's situation and an edged four off Chris Woakes, his 10th boundary in 191 balls during nearly five hours at the crease, saw the star batsman to a 23rd Test hundred. It was also Kohli's second in three matches after he made 149 -- his maiden Test century in England -- in the series-opener at Edgbaston. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)