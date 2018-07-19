India vs England: Wriddhiman Saha's Recovery Prospects Dented After Sustaining Shoulder Injury During Rehabilitation

The Indian team for the first three Tests against England starting on August 1 was announced on Wednesday. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was replaced by Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant (reserve wicketkeeper) was also called up in the 18-member squad. Saha, 33, who was ruled out due to a left thumb injury, is now also nursing a shoulder problem which he picked up while rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). It has been learned that the stumper picked up the knock during a gym session at the NCA. In a Twitter post on Thursday morning, Saha confirmed that he was physically unwell could not be ready in time for the 5-Test series against England.

Saha missed out on the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to the thumb injury and was hoping to recover in time for the Test series.

He picked up the thumb injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he turned out for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, his shoulder injury was picked up in South Africa while taking a catch during the first Test.

That was Saha's last match. He could also need surgery for his shoulder injury.

"It became serious after he hurt the same part during a gym session at the NCA under a senior physio. It has now aggravated and could be serious," an insider said.

Saha has played 32 Tests for India scoring 1164 runs averaging 30.63. He has taken 75 catches and effected 10 stumpings, earning a name for himself as one of the finest wicketkeepers in the game.

(With IANS inputs)