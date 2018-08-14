Trevor Bayliss Defends India's Lack Of Preparation For England Series

England coach Trevor Bayliss on Tuesday defended India's lack of preparation in the ongoing Test series against England. India played just one practice match before the series, which was reduced to three days from the originally planned four. Criticising India's lack of preparation , Sunil Gavaskar had questioned the logic of not having more build-up matches. However, Bayliss said his team faced a similar dilemma while travelling. "We play the practice matches that we do and get asked the same questions if your preparation right. Well, we'd love to have a few more games. But there aren't 10 days in a week," Bayliss said.

Bayliss further said that teams like Australia, India, and England play so much cricket that it is impossible to fit in the practice matches in the schedule.

"The simple fact is, teams like Australia, India, and England play so much cricket. I'm sure everyone would love to play more warm-up matches than they do. You simply can't fit them in," Bayliss said.

"Somewhere along the lines, the players have to have some sort of rest. Most will play all the games but to keep putting more practice matches in, it's almost impossible. It's just the way it is," he reasoned.

After an innings and 159 runs defeat at Lord's, India are trailing 0-2 in the five-match series.

Reflecting on England's performance, Bayliss said he was satisfied with every aspect of the show so far.

"The first Test was a dogfight, and this one looked like being the same at four or five down in the first innings. Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes batted extremely well, and then the bowlers did the business again," said Bayliss.

The third Test between India and England begins on August 18 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

(With PTI inputs)