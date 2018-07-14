 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

MS Dhoni Scores 10,000 ODI Runs, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara And Ricky Ponting In Elite Club

Updated: 14 July 2018 23:44 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni achieved this distinction during the second One-day International against England at Lord's.

MS Dhoni Scores 10,000 ODI Runs, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara And Ricky Ponting In Elite Club
MS Dhoni is the third oldest to reach 10,000 ODI runs. © Facebook

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became fourth Indian and 12th overall in One-day International history to score 10,000 runs. The former India skipper achieved the milestone during second ODI against England at Lord's. Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series at Lord's. Dhoni needed just 33 runs to enter the elite list. However, he didn't get to bat as India won easily by eight wickets. The 36-year-old reached the milestone at Lord's when he scored 33 runs off 47 balls.

Dhoni has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya on the elite list.

Tendulkar is on top of the list with 18426 runs in ODIs. He is followed by Sri Lanka's Sangakkara (14234), Australia's Ponting (13704), Sri Lankan Jayasuriya (13430) and Mahela Jayawardene (12650) are followed by Pakistan's Inzamam-ul Haq (11739), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (11579), Ganguly (11363), Dravid (10889), Lara (10405) and Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (10290) in the list.

Dhoni is only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark. Sangakkara was the first designated wicketkeeper-batsman to achieve the landmark.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team MS Dhoni England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 2nd ODI Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is the third oldest to reach 10,000 ODI runs
  • MS Dhoni reached the milestone at Lord's
  • Dhoni is only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Scores 10,000 ODI Runs, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara And Ricky Ponting In Elite Club
MS Dhoni Scores 10,000 ODI Runs, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara And Ricky Ponting In Elite Club
India vs England, Highlights 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Hits Ton As India Outclass England By 8 Wickets
India vs England, Highlights 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Hits Ton As India Outclass England By 8 Wickets
Massive Milestone Awaits MS Dhoni As India Take On England In ODI Series
Massive Milestone Awaits MS Dhoni As India Take On England In ODI Series
When MS Dhoni Lost His Cool With Kuldeep Yadav
When MS Dhoni Lost His Cool With Kuldeep Yadav
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's Prediction Comes True In India's Series-Clinching Win Against England
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 09 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.