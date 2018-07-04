 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

MS Dhoni Breaks Pakistan's Kamran Akmal T20I Stumping Record

Updated: 04 July 2018 18:54 IST

MS Dhoni pulled off two stumpings in the 1st T20I vs England to grab the record.

MS Dhoni Breaks Pakistan
Dhoni on Tuesday added another feather to his already illustrious cap. © AFP

India wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday added another feather to his already illustrious cap as he now holds the record of affecting the maximum number of stumpings in Twenty20 Internationals. MS Dhoni achieved the feat during the first T20I of the of three-match series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ahead of the first T20I, Dhoni was second in the list with 31 stumpings to his name and needed two more to surpass Pakistan's Kamran Akmal. The former India captain didn't take much time to enter the record books. With 33 stumpings, Dhoni is now on the pole position. He took 91 matches to go on top of the tally.

Kamran Akmal is at 32 stumpings, followed by Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad (28 stumpings).

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim is fourth with 26 victims. With 20 stumpings, Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara is fifth in the tally.

The record of most catches as a wicket-keeper in T20Is also belongs to Dhoni. He has claimed 49 catches in the shortest format of the game. The West Indies' Dinesh Ramdin is on second with 34 catches to his name.

In ODIs, Dhoni has taken 297 catches and is fourth in all-time list. He is behind Australia's Adam Gilchrist (417), South Africa's Mark Boucher (402) and Sangakkara (383 catches).

But the 2011 World Cup winning captain dominates the stumping records in ODIs. Dhoni has inflicted 107 stumpings in his 318-ODI career. Sangakkara is second in the list with 99 stumpings.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team MS Dhoni Kamran Akmal England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhoni added another feather to his already illustrious cap
  • Dhoni holds the record of affecting most number of stumpings in T20Is
  • MS Dhoni achieved the feat during the first T20I vs England
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Breaks Pakistan
MS Dhoni Breaks Pakistan's Kamran Akmal T20I Stumping Record
India vs England, Highlights 1st T20I: KL Rahul Hits Ton As India Beat England By 8 Wickets
India vs England, Highlights 1st T20I: KL Rahul Hits Ton As India Beat England By 8 Wickets
India vs England: India All Set For Limited-Overs Series Challenge vs England
India vs England: India All Set For Limited-Overs Series Challenge vs England
Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal
Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Mind Games' Against England
India vs Ireland: MS Dhoni
India vs Ireland: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Cheering For Hardik Pandya Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.