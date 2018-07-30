India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav Is India's X-Factor In England Series, Says Ajinkya Rahane

Ahead of India's much-awaited Test series against England , vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Monday said that the team is well prepared for the English challenge. Rahane also added that the team is more focused on playing good cricket rather than worrying too much about the result. Ajinkya Rahane further added that Kuldeep Yadav can do wonders for the team and dubbed him the 'X-factor' of the Indian team. However, Rahane urged the fans not to discount the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja , who have done well for India in the past.

"Kuldeep Yadav is definitely an X-factor in our team. He bowled really well in the T20s and the ODIS as well. But we will have to see what the wicket will be like tomorrow and day after. Yes, we don't have to forget Ashwin and Jadeja. They have been doing really well for us. Especially Ashwin, with his batting and bowling, he has been doing really well," Rahane said.

The first Test between India and England will start from August 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Rahane, speaking at the pre-match conference, said that apart from the skills that a player possesses, mindset is going to play an important part for India in the series.

"It's important that rather than thinking about our skills, it's all about mindset, playing specially in England. What your mindset is, how quickly you adjust and how quickly you handle the situation, that is important rather than thinking about your skill," Rahane stated.

The last time India toured England, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, they lost 1-3 and this time the visitors, with Virat Kohli at the helm, will be looking to set the record straight.

"For us, we are going to play good cricket rather than thinking about the result, because sometimes what happens is that if you think about the result, you tend to put pressure on yourself. This time we will play some good cricket and express ourselves," the right-handed batsman asserted.

The 30-year-old said that he loves the challenge of playing abroad because of different weather and pitch conditions.

"Personally, I enjoy those challenges, playing abroad because here in England, the ball does swing a bit. My mind is in present, one Test at a time, one match at a time," Rahane said with a smile.

"Sometimes you have to communicate. Communication in this weather is really crucial. When you bat in the middle and your partner is there, we'll have to communicate well. If someone is really set, batting at 70 or 80, they'll have to hold back if weather changes. We'll have to respect the conditions, respect the bowler because one spell, from both the teams, any of the bowler, they're gonna bowl well. As a batting unit you should respect them and acceptance will be the key," Rahane concluded.