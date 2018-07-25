 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Try Out New Variations In The Nets

Updated: 25 July 2018 10:02 IST

India senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were seen trying out different variation in the nets.

Ashwin last played during the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June. © AFP

With the limited-overs series done and dusted, the real Test for Team India will now begin as they take on England in the five-match Test series starting August 1 at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, Indian team will indulge in a four-day practice game against county side Essex from Wednesday. The warm-up game will help the visitors to test the strengths and drawbacks beside figuring out the perfect combinations ahead of the first Test. India senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were seen trying out different variation in the nets ahead of the warm-up clash against Essex. Team India's Instagram account uploaded a video where Ashwin and Jadeja are sweating hard for the big series. "Getting into the groove are our spin duo - @rashwin99 and @royalnavghan ," Indian cricket team's Instagram post read.

 

Ashwin last played during the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June. Currently, India's most experienced spinner has 316 wickets to his name in 58 matches.

India squad features three spinners in form of Ashwin, Jadeja and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. Ahead of the lengthy red-ball cricket fixture, India's most experienced spinner Ashwin revealed his excitement over the England tour.

Talking about adapting the conditions, Ashwin shed light on the fact that understanding the conditions will be crucial and responding to situations strategically will be the key.

"It's a lovely place and I enjoy going to England and playing cricket there. For me it's about going there, understanding the situation. We are a good team. It's all about responding to situations thrown at us," Ashwin told ICC in an interview.

The 33-year-old, who was not part of the limited-overs series between the two teams, said that he was looking forward to make the use of his experience to produce match-winning performances for his team. Talking on the preparations for the tour, Ashwin said that his preparations have been satisfying and he is all-set for the challenge.

"Sometimes I feel we over-cook, over-prepare ourselves. It is important to stay in the moment and react to it. It will be crucial on how early we acclimatize in the series. Once we do that it's all about reacting to situation and having that belief that you can retaliate at any point because it's a long Test series. We are going to commit mistakes and so will the home team. I want to use my experience that I have played Test cricket for and try to make it to best use," Ashwin said.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin England vs India, 2018 Cricket Kuldeep Yadav Virat Kohli
