India vs England: KL Rahul Gives A Sneak Peak Of Team India's Dressing Room At Old Trafford

Team India started their much-awaited tour of the United Kingdom on a bright note by comprehensively winning the two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series 2-0 against Ireland. Now, the Virat Kohli-led unit are all set to take on England for three T20Is, three ODIs, and five Tests. India's tour of England will kick-start on July 3 with the first T20I match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. To give a sneak peek of the visiting team's preparation, the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) posted a video on their official Instagram account where KL Rahul talks about his excitement of playing his first match at the iconic venue. In the background, his teammates can be seen training hard as Rahul continues to talk about India's preparations.