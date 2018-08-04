 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle As Jittery India Lose Five In Chase Of 194

Updated: 04 August 2018 00:16 IST

India captain Virat Kohli kept visitors' hopes alive with a fighting 43 not out following a heroic knock of 149, his maiden Test ton in England, in the first innings.

A nervy India ended the action-packed third day of the first Test at a precarious 110/5 © AFP

India were 110/5 in their second innings, needing a further 84 runs to reach their victory target of 194, at stumps on the third day of the first Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday. India captain Virat Kohli kept visitors' hopes alive with a fighting 43 not out following a heroic knock of 149, his maiden Test ton in England, in the first innings. Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik was unbeaten on 18.  England pace battery, led by Stuart Broad, got rid of half of the Indian batting line-up under favourable overcast conditions. The visiting batsmen were either reckless with their shot selection or got too good deliveries to counter.    

Playing a skippers' knock, Kohli now stands between victory and defeat for India. 

The 29-year-old added 32 runs for the unbeaten sixth wicket with Karthik as the Test still hangs in balance with the first session on Saturday holding the key for both the sides.    

England did not have to wait long for their first breakthrough as Broad (2/29) trapped Murali Vijay and then removed Shikhar Dhawan (13) caught behind.    

KL Rahul (13) did not look too comfortable and was removed by Ben Stokes (1/25).

Kohli survived an lbw call against Sam Curran (1/17) as DRS showed the ball sailing over middle stump.

Earlier, India dismissed England for 180 in their second innings, with fast bowler Ishant Sharma taking 5 wickets for 51 in 13 overs.

The Delhi pacer recorded his 8th five-wicket haul, including three in an over, to leave India with a target of 194 to win with more than two days' play left.

England's 1,000th Test had threatened to end in an embarrassing defeat with more than two days remaining as they collapsed to 87 for seven in their second innings.

But Sam Curran had different plans. The star performer of England's second inning struck his maiden Test fifty, that came off just his second match in the longest format of the game. 

It was an impressive effort by the 20-year-old Curran, batting at No 8 which came just a day after the Surrey left-arm swing bowler had taken Test-best figures of four for 74.

But it also showed the poor display by England's top order, with the next best score in the innings being Jonny Bairstow's 28, leaving India with a potentially awkward chase.

