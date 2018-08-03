India vs England Live Score, 1st Test DAY 3: Bowlers In Focus After Virat Kohli Heroics

Virat Kohli took a giant stride towards exorcising the ghosts of 2014 with a masterful century as he singlehandedly pulled India out of the woods against England on an eventful second day of the first Test.Kohli's 149, which will rank amongst one of the finest hundreds by an Indian batsman on English soil, enabled the visitors to reach 274 thereby bringing down the first innings deficit to only 13 runs. England had scored 287 in their first essay.At stumps, England were 9 for 1 in their second innings with an overall lead of 22 runs. The day certainly belonged to Virat Kohli, whose dogged determination for a course correction was evident during an innings where he scored more than fifty percent of his team's runs even as he was booed by England fans for his version of 'mic drop' celebrations on the first day. He got a couple of reprieves early in his innings but his intent to scrap it out under overcast conditions with an incisive Sam Curran (4/74), wily James Anderson (2/41) and relentless Ben Stokes (2/73) asking probing questions, stood out. (LIVE SCORECARD)
15:00 IST: We are just 30 minutes from the first ball on day 3. England were 9 for the loss of 1 wicket at stumps on day 2 after Indian skipper Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 149, helping the hosts to score 274 in their first innings. England have a lead of 22 runs in the second innings.
His 22nd Test hundred had 22 boundaries and a six and the unbridled joy on competing the coveted hundred was palpable as he let out a wild roar and kissed his wedding ring. He was beaten but he looked unfazed. He covered the swing, the footwork was more assured whenever he met the ball on the frontfoot.
Kohli's innings is worth its weight in gold simply because of the situation the team was in. Dhawan and Murali Vijay (20) did the hardwork of seeing off the new ball with a 50-run stand but it all went awry after that. Curran used conditions to good effect as he trapped Vijay leg before, got KL Rahul (4) to play a lazy shot and then Dhawan edged one to the slip cordon. Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Dinesh Karthik (0) joined the procession to make it 100 for 5 before Hardik Pandya (22) added 48 with his skipper.
Earlier, Sam Curran's spell had India in all sorts of trouble. The youngster took out the cream of the touring team's batting and had them on the mat. Post that, Ben Stokes joined the party and removed Rahane and Karthik in quick time. Hardik Pandya spent some time in the middle with his skipper to raise a handy stand but he too fell soon. Virat Kohli kept on losing his partners but never lost his cool. He maintained his composure and stroked his maiden ton on English soil. The England bowlers turned completely flat towards the end as Kohli milked them for runs along with Ishant and Umesh. Let's see how much effect that will have on England's second innings.
Virat Kohli's masterclass has helped India from conceding a big lead. The skipper led from the front. He was dropped a couple of times and he made England pay dearly for it. An innings of grit and determination. The last two wickets added 92 runs and that brought the deficit down to just 13 runs. England will be hurting at the moment. The momentum is with India and they would like to take a few wickets before stumps today.
W
Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli
OUT! Absolutely against the run of play! Virat Kohli falls but he has not let India fall in this Test match. A brilliant 149 from him and England have managed just a 13-run lead. Rashid delivers a short ball outside off, Kohli camps back to play the square cut but ends up hitting it straight into the hands of Broad at backward point. He takes the catch and runs in joy towards the bowler. A standing ovation for the Indian skipper as he leaves the field. His wife Anushka Sharma is also applauding the effort of his man. Genius knock. India are all out for 274!
6
Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli
SIX! This has gone all the way. Virat moves to 149! Rashid slows this one up and serves it on the shorter side around middle. Kohli goes deep inside the crease and muscles it over long on for a biggie.
0
Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli
Drifting into the batsman, it lands full on middle as Kohli tries to whip it across the line. Fails to middle it properly and it goes off the inside edge to short fine leg.
0
Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli
Short this time, around off, Kohli stays back and cuts it to deep point. Again no run taken.
0
Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli
Advances down the track to a full ball and smashes it to long off. No run taken.
0
Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli
Extra flight this time, lands full and outside off, Kohli drives it firmly but finds the extra cover fielder.
0
Ben Stokes to Umesh Yadav
Pitches it full and outside off, Yadav leans forward and pushes it to covers. Huge cheer from the crowd as Umesh plays out this over safely.
0
Ben Stokes to Umesh Yadav
Solid as a rock! Umesh once again dead bats a length ball towards mid off.