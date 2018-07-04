 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: James Anderson All Set For Comeback

Updated: 04 July 2018 17:35 IST

James Anderson last played for England in the second Test against Pakistan in June.

James Anderson was on a 6-week break to recover from shoulder injury. © AFP

England fast bowler James Anderson is all set to make his return to competitive cricket for Lancashire Second XI in a three-day match against Nottinghamshire at Old Trafford starting on 15 July. Anderson was out of action since early June and was undergoing rehabilitation on a longstanding shoulder injury. The 35-year-old, who has 540 wickets in 138 Tests will then play a County Championship match against old rivals Yorkshire in the "Roses match" on July 22. With the 5-match Test series due to start against India in August, England's all-time leading wicket taker will be looking to prove his fitness ahead of the series. Anderson has not played since the second Test victory over Pakistan on June 3.

"England seamer Jimmy Anderson will make his return to competitive cricket for Lancashire second XI in a three-day match against Nottinghamshire at Old Trafford starting on July 15," read a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"Anderson, who has not played since the second Test victory over Pakistan on June 3, has spent the past month rehabilitating a long-standing right shoulder injury and returned to bowling working with Lancashire and England staff in the past seven days.

"As part of his plan, before the first Test against India starting on August 1, he will play for Lancashire seconds against Nottinghamshire and the Roses match in the County Championship Division One match against Yorkshire at Old Trafford starting on July 22," the release added.

Anderson has struggled with the shoulder injury over the past two years and acknowledged after England squared the two Test series with Pakistan -- in which he took nine wickets at an average of 19.11 -- he needed to rest it, with the India matches coming thick and fast.

"I just need to get in the gym and get it strong," he said in June.

Earlier, Anderson described the schedule for the Test series against India, which begins at Edgbaston on August 1, as "ridiculous" with all five matches crammed into a six-week period.

"The India schedule is ridiculous with five Tests in six weeks and that will put a lot of stress on it."

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : Cricket India Cricket Team England Cricket Team James Anderson England vs India, 2018
Highlights
  • The first Test is scheduled to begin from August 1 at Edgbaston.
  • Anderson has picked up 540 wickets in 138 Tests for England.
  • Anderson last his last Test against Pakistan.
