England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Watch: James Anderson, Alastair Cook Nail 'Brutal' Yo-Yo Test

Updated: 29 July 2018 18:56 IST

Both the Englishmen were seen taking strides between two posts.

James Anderson and Alastair Cook paired up to take the Yo-Yo test. © Instagram

James Anderson and Alastair Cook paired up to take the Yo-Yo test ahead of the opening Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 1. Both the Englishmen were seen taking strides between two posts in an indoor set-up. However, veteran batsman Cook who has figured in 156 Test matches for the national team looked tired and collapsed on the floor after completing a session. He was then cheered up by fellow teammates Joe Root, Stuart Broad among others. "The yo-yo test is brutal! ?? Cookie ?? ????? #cricket #fitness #yoyo #england #india #engvind," England Cricket said on Instagram.

Before the start of England's tour, India's Rohit Sharma proved his endurance against the clock after India fast bowler Mohammed Shami and Ambati Rayudu, who had an impressive IPL 2018 outing, failed the Yo-Yo test.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni along with other players had cleared the Yo-Yo Test before departing for England.

England squad for first Test:

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes.

  • Both the Englishmen were seen taking strides between two posts
  • Veteran batsman Cook has figured in 156 Test matches for England
  • India's Rohit Sharma had proved his endurance against the clock
