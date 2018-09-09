England Pacer James Anderson Fined For Showing Dissent

England fast bowler James Anderson has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval in London. " Anderson was found to have breached Article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match," according to www.icc-cricket.com.

The incident happened in the 29th over of India's innings on Day 2, when Anderson snatched his cap and jumper from on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Anderson, who is England's highest wicket-taker in Tests, also spoke to Dharmasena in an "aggressive manner" following an unsuccessful LBW review against India captain Virat Kohli.

The 36-year-old pacer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the fast bowler, for whom it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Dharmasena and Joel Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford, all from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, and fourth umpire Tim Robinson.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.