"Challenge Virat Kohli": Michael Vaughan's Message To England

When Virat Kohli is in form, no bowling attack can stop the Indian captain. Be it home series or away tours, Virat Kohli has impressed his fans with his batting prowess. Kohli is leading India for the first time in a bilateral series against England in England. Ahead of the first Test at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham , former captain Michael Vaughan has given some tips to England team to stop Virat Kohli. Be angry and challenge Virat Kohli, urged Vaughan to the England cricket team.

"The good thing for England is they are playing at Edgbaston. We just don't lose there, and Broad and Anderson love bowling at the ground. You expect them to step up and challenge Kohli's front foot. Bowl outside off-stump and then throw the odd one in straight to get him playing across the line and scissor his feet," Michael Vaughan wrote in Daily Telegraph.

Speaking about Kohli's batting, Vaughan observed: "You need his front foot going over to the off side. He then starts doubting where his off-stump is and playing squarer on the off side, which is when the outside edge comes into play.

"England did it in the one-day series at times. He was vulnerable a yard outside off-stump, and the likes of Anderson and Broad have to hang it out there and say, 'Come to us'. If there is any movement in the air, they will be a real threat," Vaughan wrote.

Kohli's record on England soil in not that impressive.

Kohli played all the five matches when India toured England in 2014. The Indian skipper managed just 134 runs in the series at an average of 13.40.

India lost the five-match Test series 3-1 after the first match ended in a draw.