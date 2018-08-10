India vs England: Anushka Sharma Didn't Break Protocol By Posing With Team India: Reports

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) faced the ire of cricket fans on Twitter when they shared a picture of Team India at the Indian High Commission in London. It was a normal team picture before the fans noticed skipper Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in it. Anushka was the only partner of an Indian cricketer or staff member to make an appearance, which led to many on social media remarking about how unprofessional it was . However, a source close to BCCI told sections of the media that no official protocol was broken as Indian High Commission had invited other team players with their families.

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

"This is the norm wherever the team travels. The High Commission invites the players with their relatives and it is eventually the decision of the individuals. Even in London, the players were invited along with their partners. There has been no breach of any protocol," the unnamed source was quoted as saying by sections of the media.

The fact was also confirmed by a source at the Indian High Commission, who told sections of media, "Anushka Sharma came to the reception for the Indian cricket team at the invitation of the High Commissioner and his wife. The reception was hosted by the High Commissioner and his wife and not the High Commission. The group photo was taken as the team were entering the house. Ajinkya Rahane may have stood at the back on his own He wasn't asked to stand there. The reception was at the High Commissioner's residence and not at the High Commission."

As per a new rule passed by the BCCI, wives and girlfriends of Indian cricketers can stay with their partners for any 14 days after the first 14 days of a tour.

On the work front, Kohli's Team India lost the first Test of the five-match series against England at Edgbaston by 31 runs as the skipper's valiant effort went in vain.

The visitors, who are trailing 0-1, will look to make things even when they take on the hosts in the second Test that was supposed to begin at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday but the entire day's play was washed out due to rain.