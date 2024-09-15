Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson left everyone utterly stunned with his batting heroics on Sunday. Playing for India D against India A, Samson played a quick knock of 40 off 45 and kept his side in the mammoth chase of 488. On Day 4 of the second round match, India D needed 426 runs more to win with Ricky Bhui and Yash Dubey standing unbeaten at the crease at 62/1. Bhui and Dubey's partnership kept India D in the game but Shams Mulani helped India A to bounce back.

After losing Dubey's wicket for 37, India D also lost Devdutt Padikkal cheaply. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer stitched a valuable partnership with Bhui, before getting dismissed for 41 by Mulani.

Then, Samson stepped in to bat at no 6 and changed the momentum of the game. The Rajasthan Royals skipper began his hitting with a beautiful boundary off Tanush Kotian.

Getting into the groove early



Stepping out & smashing down the ground.



He then went on to smash a six against Mulani and then hit a boundary and a maximum in the 57th over of Kotian. However, his powerful knock came to an end in the 61st over when Kotian got the better of him.

Samson tried to play a defensive shot but the ball found a faint outside edge and was caught by Kumar Kushagra.

Talking about the match, Bhui smashed a century and standing solid for India D in the massive run-chase.

Earlier on Day 3, Tilak Varma and Pratham made smooth hundreds to drive India A to a commanding position against India D.

Varma did no harm to his ambitions of keeping himself visible in the India scheme of things with an unbeaten 111 (193 balls, 9x4), while Pratham made an impressive 122 (189 balls, 12x4, 1x6) as India A declared their second innings closed at 380 for three.

It gave them an overall lead of 487, and India D chiselled off 62 from the target of 488 for the loss of Atharva Taide.

