A menace behind the sticks, India star Rishabh Pant just keeps on giving and giving, when it comes to on-field banter. On his return to red ball cricket after a gap of almost two years, Pant was on full banter mode during the Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B in Bengaluru. From teasing opposition batters to sneaking into their team huddle, Pant entertained fans with his antics on the field. However, best bit came during the final day of the match, with India B chasing a win against India A. The incident happened in the 44th over of India A's chase with Kuldeep Yadav batting alongside Akash Deep.

Pant was seen playing some mind games with Kuldeep, who couldn't help but laugh due to the tantrums thrown by the former.

Pant was constantly chirping behind the stumps, asking Kuldeep to take a single. He also asked his teammates to let him take a single, claiming that he has a plan in place to get Kuldeep out.

"Teri marzi hai, tu chakka maar ya single le. Bhai, lene do ise single. Iske liye bahut tagda plan banaya hai," Pant was caught as saying on the stump mic.

"Thik hai bhai, kyun itna pareshan ho raha hai?" Kuldeep, who couldn't control his laughter, told Pant.

"Out hoja jaldi," Pant responded.

He even went on to predict that Kuldeep will get out inside the next three overs.

Rishabh Pant - sab aage aao, ye single lega (everyone come close, he'll take the single).



Kuldeep Yadav - main nahi luga (I won't take the single).



Pant - Maa Kasam khale nahi lega (take mom's swear then). #rishabhpant #DuleepTrophy #cricket #bcci pic.twitter.com/zd8d6CrGWP — Shivam pachouri (@Shivampachour13) September 8, 2024

And two overs later, Kuldeep chipped Washington Sundar's effort straight to short extra-cover, with Musheer Khan taking a routine catch.

Following Kuldeep's dismissal, Pant was over the moon and was heard as saying: "Yeah, out ho gaya out ho gaya".

Rishabh Pant To Kuldeep at 45th over : "agle teen over me tu OUT hai"



47.1 : Kuldeep Yadav OUT

Pant : "yeaah out hogya out hogya" pic.twitter.com/tbM8r4ryXE — Aryan (@NotThatAryann) September 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Musheer's first-innings knock of 181 set the base for India B's 76-run win over India A in the Duleep Trophy first round match.

On the opening day of the match, Musheer impressed everyone with his temperament and grit to score a magnificent 181 runs in 373 balls - his third first-class cricket century. He also hit 16 fours and five sixes, to take India B from 94/7 to 321 in first innings. The total was enough for them to take a 90-run lead and eventually win the game.

(With IANS Inputs)