The second round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 got underway on Thursday in Anantpur, with India A and India B taking on India C and India D, respectively. Last week, India B thumped India A in Bengaluru, while India C edged out India D in Anantpur. Majority of the players, who were selected for the 1st Test against Bangladesh, including Rishabh Pant, K L Rahul and Shubman Gill, were rested for the second round of Duleep Trophy. Initially, BCCI's release announcing the teams for the second round of the Duleep Trophy matches, did not have the wicketkeeper-batter's name.

However, on Thursday, Ishan Kishan came on to bat for India C at No. 4 position. Kishan, who lost his central contract earlier this year, scored 111 off 126 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes.

Unfortunately for fans, the match was neither televised nor streamed by the BCCI. On the other hand, there was proper coverage for the match between India A and India D.

As a result, fans were not able to witness Kishan taking the India B bowlers to cleaners. Due to the blackout, fans slammed the BCCI for not televising or streaming the India B vs India C match.

Here's how Internet reacted:

It's genuinely a shame that the richest cricket board can't even telecast two domestic games at the same time. After all the hype the Duleep Trophy got, it's absurd to think that you can only watch one of the two games. — Yash (@CSKYash_) September 12, 2024

Disappointed from BCCI. Only two games and you cannot even stream them together. — Kaushik Kashyap (@CricKaushik_) September 12, 2024

- Not even a single ball bowled in Afghanistan vs New Zealand test match in 4 days

- No live telecast of India B vs India C

- No availability of drs in India B vs India C match

This is the situation of the richest cricket board BCCI #ShameonBCCI #DuleepTrophy — Aryan Bansal (@aryan_cskian) September 12, 2024

Duleep trophy ka telecast 1 hi mtch tk tha kya.....ye domestic ko utha rhe ho....mtch v boring wala dikha rhe ho...wahn isan khelra wo dikao#IshanKishan — (@spneerj) September 12, 2024

#BCCI IS A SHAME....!!!!!!!



1. They can't even arrange a Test match at Greater Noida, not a single ball has been bowled yet .



2. They can't even telecast two simultaneous #DuleepTrophy

matches , despite making such hype .



Worst Cricket Board.#RuturajGaikwad #Cricket #Test pic.twitter.com/9cMzhWbS9O — Pratyush Halder (@pratyush_no7) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Kishan had missed the first round match due to an injury. He was initially part of the India D squad, before being replaced by Sanju Samson.

Kishan had garnered negative publicity after he returned midway from India's Tour of South Africa due to personal reasons late last year. Since then, he has not been considered for the national team though he is one of most aggressive options as wicketkeeper-batter in the country.

Earlier, it was reported that his perceived reluctance to feature in domestic cricket was a likely reason behind him being ignored for international series. However, when he was named for the Duleep Trophy first round of matches, it was seen as a positive step.

