Zimbabwe vs West Indies, ICC World Cup Qualifier: Live Cricket Score And Updates
ZIM vs WI ICC World Cup Qualifier Live: Unbeaten Zimbabwe face West Indies test in Harare.
Zimbabwe take on West Indies in ICC World Cup Qualifier© Twitter
Zimbabwe vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier LIVE: West Indies and Zimbabwe, the two table-toppers in the Group A, square-off in a decisive ICC World Cup 2023 qualifier match on Saturday at Harare. Both West Indies and Zimbabwe are yet to lose a single contest in the qualifying campaign but only one will emerge victorious in the contest. Zimbabwe's Sean Williams and West Indies' Shai Hope are among the top-scoring batters in the World Cup qualifiers. Stopping them will be crucial for the respective opponent teams today. (LIVE Scorecard)
It is time for yet another game from the qualifiers and this is a big one, two of the strongest teams from this group will be facing each other. The hosts will be taking on West Indies. The sides have been unbeaten so far and have recorded massive wins. It is the NRR which separate the two and both will be hungry to make it three in a row. The Windies probably are favourites but Zimbabwe, I'm familiar conditions can surely cause an upset. This promises to be a cracker. Stay tuned for the toss and teams.
Match number 13 of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier is upon us, which sees the host nation Zimbabwe lock horns with the West Indies at the Harare Sports Club. This Group A fixture holds massive importance for both these unbeaten teams, as the winner here might well end the group stage atop. As far as the position in the standings is concerned, both teams have registered two victories each, but it is the West Indies who sit at the top of the standings courtesy of a superior net run rate. Zimbabwe come into this game on the back of a comprehensive 6-wicket victory against the Netherlands. Sikandar Raza was the star with the ball for the hosts, but no support from the rest of the bowling group meant they were set a daunting target of 316 runs. As they face an in-form batting unit in the West Indies, the likes of Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Wellington Masakadza will need to be on top of their game. While chasing against the Netherlands, it was a solid batting display led by the centurion Sikandar Raza that took Zimbabwe over the line in a canter. The left-handed duo of Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have done the bulk of the scoring and would hope for support from Sikandar Raza, Joylord Gumbie, and Wesley Madhevere. On the other hand, the West Indies are coming off back-to-back wins as well, with their most recent one coming against Nepal. Batting first, they were rocked early, but centuries from Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran powered them to a mammoth total of 339 runs. The top three, comprising Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, and Johnson Charles, have failed to impress, and it is about time they step up with the bat. It was a complete bowling effort for the Caribbean side against Nepal, with all the frontline bowlers contributing to the team’s win. The pace trio of Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, and Kyle Mayers have done well with the ball and will be expected to keep up the good work. Will the West Indies keep their winning run intact? Or will it be Zimbabwe who come out on top and claim the top spot? We will find out soon enough.