Zimbabwe vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier LIVE: West Indies and Zimbabwe, the two table-toppers in the Group A, square-off in a decisive ICC World Cup 2023 qualifier match on Saturday at Harare. Both West Indies and Zimbabwe are yet to lose a single contest in the qualifying campaign but only one will emerge victorious in the contest. Zimbabwe's Sean Williams and West Indies' Shai Hope are among the top-scoring batters in the World Cup qualifiers. Stopping them will be crucial for the respective opponent teams today. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the live score and updates from the ICC World Cup qualifier match between West Indies and Zimbabwe from Harare: