Story ProgressBack to home
Zimbabwe vs Nepal, World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Live Score Updates:
ZIM vs NEP, World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Live Updates: Zimbabwe will be squaring off against Nepal in the first match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday at Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM vs NEP, World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Live: Zimbabwe will take on Nepal© AFP
ZIM vs NEP, World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Live Updates:Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl against Nepalin the first match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday at Harare Sports Club, Harare. The Craig Ervine-led side will be enjoying a home advantage and will look for comfortable win. Zimbabwe had missed out on a spot for the very first time in the marquee ICC event back in 2019 and notably, Nepal have won 11 of their last 12 ODIs. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the ICC World Cup Qualifier Match between Zimbabwe and Nepal from Harare
Match 1, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2023, Jun 18, 2023
Play In Progress
ZIM
NEP
0/0 (0.5)
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
ZIM 76%
NEP 24%
Batsman
Kushal Bhurtel
0* (5)
Aasif Sheikh
0 (0)
Bowler
Tendai Chatara
0/0 (0.5)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ZIM vs NEP, WC Qualifier, Live
No run.
The action is about to begin as Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh are out in the middle for Nepal while Tendai Chatara will bowl the first over.
Right then, we are done with the pre-match proceedings. Zimbabwe players are seen in a huddle before they take their respective fielding positions.
We are all set for the game to begin. But first, the players stride out in the middle and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Nepal's first, followed by the national anthem of Zimbabwe.
Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane.
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
TOSS - Zimbabwe has won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
On the flip side, Nepal will need to adapt to the circumstances and perform well against Zimbabwe. In this initial match, the team needs to maintain composure in all areas and bring their A-game. Can they do it? Or will the hosts start their campaign on a positive note? We shall find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit...
Zimbabwe have defeated the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series played in the Netherlands earlier this year. After some break, the home team will play again in ODI cricket. In this inaugural game, captain Craig Ervine will be hopeful that the team can perform well with both bat and ball and win this one.
The quest to qualify for the World Cup begins. Ten teams but the two will make it. WHO WILL THE TWO BE? Well, still some time before we find out as it is the first day of the qualifiers. The hosts, Zimbabwe, will be taking on Nepal. Have to say the former are firm favourites but Nepal have quality in their side and can well spring a surprise. Let's hope we have a good game on our hands.
... MATCH DAY ...
We are just a few months away from the 2023 Cricket World Cup and eight teams have already booked their place in the mega event. With two more places up for grabs, ten nations will now battle it out in the CWC Qualifiers. In Match number 1, we witness Group A action as hosts Zimbabwe take on Nepal in Harare. Zimbabwe do have a bit of an edge as they are well versed with the conditions but with so much riding on this tournament, we can expect a few surprises. The hosts have a pretty solid team with skipper Craig Ervine leading the way. They have a good pace attack and the spin attack of Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl gives them variety. Their batting might be an issue but they will hope to get the Qualifiers started with a win. Nepal, on the other hand, have been a bit of a resurgent team in the last couple of years and have players that can change the course of the match. The likes of Dipendra Singh Airee and Sandeep Lamichhane will be crucial for them as they look to spring up a surprise. All in all, it is a fascinating tournament and with the games being 50 overs a side, it will be a tough test of every team's depth and calliber. Who are you backing?