Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI LIVE Scorecard Updates
Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI, LIVE Score Updates: Zimbabwe take on Ireland in the second ODI of the three-match series in Harare, hoping to wrap up a series victory after winning the first game. Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 49 runs in the first ODI. The star of that game was 21-year-old Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett, who slammed a superb 169 in just his seventh match in ODI cricket. Ireland will be pinning their hopes on a big score from their batting order in this game, with no one managing 50 in the first ODI. Zimbabwe are ranked 11th by ICC, while Ireland are 13th. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI, straight from the Harare Sports Club, Harare:
2nd ODI, Ireland in Zimbabwe, 3 ODI Series, 2025, Feb 16, 2025
Play In Progress
ZIM
9/0 (2.4)
IRE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Ireland won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.38
Batsman
Brian Bennett
5 (14)
Ben Curran
4* (2)
Bowler
Mark Adair
8/0 (1.4)
Graham Hume
1/0 (1)
Play and a miss.
Pitched-up, on the pads. Ben Curran leans onto it and flicks this up and over the mid-wicket fielder for three runs.
Good length, on top of off. Brian drops it down at off.
Pitched-up around off, Brian Bennett defends this off his front foot.
GOod length on off, Brian Bennett dabs this to point for no run.
Back of a length around off, Brian Bennett jams this out.
Good length, angling into the batter, Brian Bennett blocks it out.
On a length, angling away from the stumps. Ben Curran guides this towards deep third for one.
Graham Hume will bowl from the other end.
Too full, on off. Brian Bennett gets an inside edge onto the pads for no run.
Good length on off, Brian Bennett pushes this towards cover.
On a length around off, Brian Bennett defends this off his front foot.
First runs on the board for Brian Bennett and Zimbabwe. On a length around middle and leg, Brian flicks this through mid-wicket for two.
Good length on off, Brian Bennett punches this straight at the fielder.
We are underway with a dot. Good length around off, Brian Bennett gets behind it and blocks it out.
We are all set for play to begin. The umpires have made their way to the middle followed by the players of Ireland. Brian Bennett and Ben Curran are the openers for Zimbabwe. Mark Adair will bowl the first over of this contest.
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Matthew Humphreys.
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Ben Curran, Craig Ervine (C), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.
TOSS - The coin has landed in favor of Ireland and they have decided to BOWL first.
Ireland, on the other hand, had a fragmented batting display, with multiple players making starts but failing to convert them into match-winning performances. None of the Irish batters managed to score a half-century, ultimately proving costly in the game. As the teams face off in the second ODI, Ireland will be determined to bounce back and level the series with one game to spare. Zimbabwe will aim to maintain their momentum and take an unassailable lead in the series.