ZIM vs BAN, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to bowl as they look to complete a series sweep against Bangladesh at home. Clive Madane has been handed a debut and will keep wickets in place of Regis Chakabva. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have handed a debut to Ebadot Hossain, while Mustafizur Rahman has come back to the team. Zimbabwe shocked Bangladesh by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, after having won the T20I series against the visitors as well. In the first ODI, Zimbabwe chased down 304 thanks to Sikandar Raza's brilliant unbeaten century. Raza hit another unbeaten century in the second ODI to help the hosts chase 291 and seal the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh straight from Harare Sports Club