Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Score Updates
ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Zimbabwe will be looking to complete a series sweep in Harare against Bangladesh.
ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI Live: Bangladesh will look to avoid a series sweep.© AFP
ZIM vs BAN, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to bowl as they look to complete a series sweep against Bangladesh at home. Clive Madane has been handed a debut and will keep wickets in place of Regis Chakabva. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have handed a debut to Ebadot Hossain, while Mustafizur Rahman has come back to the team. Zimbabwe shocked Bangladesh by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, after having won the T20I series against the visitors as well. In the first ODI, Zimbabwe chased down 304 thanks to Sikandar Raza's brilliant unbeaten century. Raza hit another unbeaten century in the second ODI to help the hosts chase 291 and seal the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates of the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh straight from Harare Sports Club
3rd ODI, Bangladesh in Zimbabwe, 3 ODI series, 2022, Aug 10, 2022
Play In Progress
ZIM
BAN
182/5 (38.2)
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.75
Batsman
Afif Hossain
35 (45)
Mehidy Hasan
2* (11)
Bowler
Brad Evans
40/2 (6.2)
Sikandar Raza
21/0 (6)
ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI Live
No run.
Good-length delivery, outside off. Mehidy Hasan rocks back and cuts it towards the fielder at cover-point.
Change from both ends as Brad Evans comes into the attack.
Quicker, flatter, around middle and leg. Afif Hossain tucks it towards mid-wicket.
Slower through the air, fuller ball, around off. Afif Hossain drives it towards cover.
Shorter one again, outside off. Afif Hossain cuts it towards point.
Fraction shorter, outside off. Afif Hossain hangs back, opens the face of the bat and guides it towards short third man. Not in the gap though!
Floats this one up as well, around middle, fuller one. Afif Hossain pushes it back to the bowler off the front foot.
Tosses it up, slower through the air, full and around off. Afif Hossain drives it through cover. Two taken!
Sikandar Raza brings himself back into the attack.
Shorter ball, around middle and leg. Afif Hossain hops and tucks it towards mid-wicket. A single to end the over!
Angling in, fuller in length, around middle and leg. Mehidy Hasan flicks it towards square leg for a run.
Down the leg side, a length ball. Afif Hossain tickles it towards fine leg. A single taken!
Around off, shorter ball again. Afif Hossain rides the bounce and flicks it towards square leg.
Wide! Richard Ngarava drops it short, around middle and leg. Afif Hossain ducks under it. Wide called.
On a length, around niddle. Afif Hossain blocks it off the back foot.
Well bowled! Shorter one, outside off, speedy delivery. Afif Hossain tries to cut this one way but he misses.
Floats this one up, full and outside off. Mehidy Hasan drives it towards cover.
Back of a length again, around middle. Mehidy Hasan closes the face of his bat and tucks it to square leg.
Slightly short, around middle and leg. Afif Hossain rocks back and turns it towards mid-wicket. Single taken!