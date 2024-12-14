Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Zimbabwe are all set to square off against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Saturday in Harare. The series is currently levelled 1-1 after the visitors bounced back in the T20I and registered a victory by 50 runs. Earlier on Friday, Darwish Rasooli made his first international fifty while Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan each took three wickets. Afghanistan won the toss and posted 153-6 off 20 overs, thanks to the recalled Rasooli's 58. In reply, Zimbabwe were dismissed for 103 in 17.4 overs.

When will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will take place on Saturday, December 14 (IST).

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will start at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)