Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, Live Score Updates:In the first T20I, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club. After defeating Zimbabwe 3-0 in the ODI series, Afghanistan would hope to start off the T20I series on a good note. Focus would be on how skipper Mohammad Nabi utilises trump card Rashid Khan with the ball. On the other hand, Zimbabwe would hope to put up a spirited fight and start the T20I series on a positive note. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine(c), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Here are the Live Score Updates from 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan from Harare Sports Club In Harare