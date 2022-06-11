Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Zimbabwe Opt To Bat, Focus On How Rashid Khan Bowls
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, Live Score Updates: Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, Live Score Updates:In the first T20I, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club. After defeating Zimbabwe 3-0 in the ODI series, Afghanistan would hope to start off the T20I series on a good note. Focus would be on how skipper Mohammad Nabi utilises trump card Rashid Khan with the ball. On the other hand, Zimbabwe would hope to put up a spirited fight and start the T20I series on a positive note. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine(c), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
Here are the Live Score Updates from 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan from Harare Sports Club In Harare
Zim vs Afg, 1st T20I Live
1 run.
WIDE! Drifts down leg again. Nijat Masood just trying to settle into a rhythm here in his first international game.
Good running! Back of a length, around off. Kaia just drops this one around silly point and Madhevere calls him for a quick run. Masood is able to throw the ball onto the stumps at the batter's end but Madhevere is well in.
Nijat Masood grunts and bowls it on a hard length over off, Innocent Kaia hops and nudges it down towards backward point.
Right around the top of off, just nipping in a touch. Kaia manages to keep it out.
Well fielded! Pitched up, around off. Wesley Madhevere punches it off the front foot towards extra cover where Rashid Khan dives to his right and makes a good half-stop. The batters though scamper through for one.
WIDE! Length delivery, angled down the leg side. Wide called.
Nijat Masood, on debut to start from the opposite end.
The bowler seems interested but no response from the umpire. Fuller delivery, around off and a bit of shape away. Innocent Kaia gets beaten past the outside edge.
FOUR! Overpitched and punished! This time Farooqi misses the mark and serves a half-volley on middle stump. Innocent Kaia with a lovely straight drive back past the bowler for a glorious boundary.
Full and straight, just a hint of shape into the batter. Kaia jams it out towards mid on.
Nicely bowled! Fazalhaq Farooqi gets the ball to move away this time. On a length and angling across the off stump. Innocent Kaia is beaten all ends up.
A touch fuller and around off, the ball shapes back in. Kaia prods forward and defends it out.
WIDE! This is sprayed well down the leg side. Innocent Kaia misses the flick and a wide is called.
Farooqi pitches it up first up and gets a bit of shape back into the right-hander. Wesley Madhevere flicks it through backward square leg and picks up a single. Madhevere and Zimbabwe are off the mark!
We are done with the pre-game formalities and it's now game time! The umpires and the players are out in the middle. Wesley Madhevere and Innocent Kaia are set to open the innings for Zimbabwe. Fazalhaq Farooqi has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
We are moments away from the play beginning. But first, the two sides line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Afghanistan's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of Zimbabwe.
Mohammad Nabi, the Afghanistan skipper says that everybody is in good spirit and hopes that they can start off with a win. Mentions that the pitch looks good to bat on and will look to restrict the opposition to a decent total. Informs that they have a few changes from the ODI series and there is one debutant in the form of Nijat Masood as well.
The captain of Zimbabwe, Craig Ervine says that they will have a bat first. Adds that the game starting in the afternoon makes a bit of a difference and hence the decision to bat first. Adds that 150-160 is generally a good score here. Informs that they have made a few changes to the side.
PITCH REPORT - Tino Mawoyo is pitchside. He says that this pitch is right in the middle and has even square boundaries. Adds that the pitch looks in pristine conditions, the pitch looks hard but has some cracks underneath which aren't visible due to it being sprinkled. Reckons 160 is a bare minimum requirement on the surface.