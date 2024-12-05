Zimbabwe grabbed a consolation two-wicket victory over Pakistan in a thrilling final T20I on Thursday, with tailender Richard Ngarava getting them over the line with one ball to spare. Pakistan, seeking a series sweep after winning the first two matches by 57 runs and 10 wickets respectively, rested several key players and made 132-7 off 20 overs in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe responded strongly initially with opener Brian Bennett scoring 43, but the Pakistan bowlers hit back and the loss of home captain Sikandar Raza (19) spelt trouble.

Needing 12 runs from the last over for victory, Tinotenda Maposa struck a four, a six and a single to level the scores with three balls remaining.

Tashinga Musekiwa was caught by Tayyab Tahir off the bowling of Jahandad Khan to increase the tension at the Queens Sports Club.

Ngarava then became the hero, striking the penultimate ball back towards Khan. It hit the stumps at the non-striker's end and deflected to mid-off for the winning run as Zimbabwe reached 133-8.

Top scorer Bennett said: "We have got Afghanistan from next week in all formats so it is nice to win and establish some momentum."

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha reserved special praise for batter Saim Ayub and wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem after the two white-ball series victories.

"I think Saim and Sufiyan have long futures ahead and will serve Pakistan for many years. Saim has been playing all three formats and doing really well. Sufiyan too."

Bennett hit a six and six fours in his knock as he took Zimbabwe to 73-2 before wickets started to fall regularly.

Agha was the leading Pakistan scorer with a 32 that included three fours while Blessing Muzarabani took two wickets for Zimbabwe.

Pakistan, who also beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in a one-day international series, now head to South Africa for an eight-match all-formats tour that starts on December 10 with a Twenty20 international.

