Having departed for India's tour of Australia, Yuzvendra Chahal has taken to social media to score some brownie points with his fiancee Dhanashree Verma. The duo are known for their super adorable posts on Instagram, with fans going gaga over them! Chahal was recently in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, where Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) crashed out in dramatic circumstances, losing to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator. Apart from each other right now, Chahal posted a photo to remind Dhanashree that he misses her. He captioned it as, "My home and adventure all at once".

Chahal was in top form for RCB in UAE. He registered 21 wickets from 15 games at an economy of 7.08. In dire situations, he was usually captain Virat Kohli's trump card, while bowling.

RCB finished the league phase in fourth spot, with seven wins and seven defeats.

According to the social media posts of Indian cricketers, the team has already reached Sydney. The tour consists of ODIs, T20Is and four Test matches. The ODIs start from November 27, followed by fixtures on November 29, and December 2. The T20Is start on December 4, then on December 6 and December 8. The Test matches start from December 17.

Chahal is part of the T20I and ODI teams. Skipper Kohli will be with the team till the first Test, after which he has taken a paternity leave. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who was originally omitted from the tour, has been slotted into the Test outfit.