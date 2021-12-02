Yuzvendra Chahal is at a strange point in his career. Not too long ago, he was India's premier spinner in white-ball cricket but that soon changed when he was not included in India's T20 World Cup squad despite the team taking five spin-bowling options with them to the UAE. Immediately after India's disappointing outing in the World Cup, Chahal was called back for the home series against New Zealand but played only one T20I. A week later, the leg-spinner got another setback as Royal Challengers Bangalore decided not to retain him despite him being one of RCB's top performers with the ball in the last eight seasions. Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, however, feels not all is lost for Chahal. The former leg-spinner, in fact, is of the opinion that Chahal might actually end up getting big bucks at the auction.

RCB retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj in the IPL retention that took place on Tuesday. Chahal, who had been a part of the franchise since 2014, was released. Sivaramakrishnan said RCB would want to buy the leg-spinner back in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022.

"RCB would want to buy him back. The other teams would want Chahal in their side because of his exceptional record in the IPL. The people who have more money will have the luxury of going for Chahal. In the end, Chahal might end up getting more money for being in the auction than by being retained," Sivaramakrishnan told NDTV during a media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network.

Sivaramakrishnan, who is in the commentary panel for the Ashes, gave an example of the bidding war for Ashwin between RCB and CSK to explain how other franchises might increase the price of Chahal if RCB desperately want him back in the side.

"I remember how RCB was raising the paddle seeing CSK going hard for Ashwin. If RCB want Chahal then the other teams might just bid to ensure he costs more to them. So, in the end, Chahal might end up being benefitted," Sivaramakrishnan added.

Unlike past retentions, only eight overseas players were retained by the teams this time around while the number of retained Indian players was 19. Sivaramakrishnan said it was a good sign for Indian cricket.

"The overseas players not being retained are a sign that the Indian players are good enough. And the Indian players is what we really need to look at. The foreign players might make a fortune but the Indian players will form the core," he added.

Asked whether the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer will be dejected for not being retained by their respective IPL franchises, Sivaramakrishnan said they would be focused on the Ashes, starting on December 8.

"Playing for the country is first and foremost. Your ambition as a young cricketer is not to play in IPL but to play for the country. There was no IPL when Ben Stokes or Steve Smith started to play. So, their aim would always have been to play for England and Australia.

"There are two ways to look at IPL retention. Firstly, the players who have already been retained will feel a sense of security. The players who have not been retained also have opportunity," he signed off.