Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen After Chelsea's Loss To Manchester United

Updated: 12 August 2019 17:59 IST

Manchester United made the perfect start to their Premier League season by inflicting a 4-0 defeat on Chelsea.

Yuvraj Singh's message for Kevin Pietersen after Chelsea's loss inspired a meme fest. © Instagram

Yuvraj Singh took a friendly dig at former England captain Kevin Pietersen after the latter's favourite Chelsea suffered a 0-4 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United made the perfect start to their Premier League season by inflicting a 4-0 defeat on Frank Lampard in his first match in charge of Chelsea. Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh didn't miss the opportunity to troll Kevin Pietersen as he tweeted: "Hey mr @KP24 very quiet today all ok?? @ManUtd".

Yuvraj's tweet inspired a meme fest on Twitter and many fans came up with best of hilarious replies to the tweet.

Pietersen is a known Chelsea fan and has been witnessed cheering for the Premier League club at various occasions both online and from the ground.

Manchester United were in need of a fast start to the campaign to erase memories of a terrible end to last season and got it.

Rashford's early penalty opened the scoring against the run of play, but three goals in 16 second-half minutes from Anthony Martial, Rashford and debutant Daniel James had Old Trafford in raptures.

"We took risks but that's the way here, you've got to go for it. It's risk and reward and today we were rewarded," Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the match.

Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also impressed at the back on their debuts after United spent 130 million pounds (156 million dollars) on the pair over the summer to shore up a defence that conceded 54 Premier League goals last season.

(With AFP inputs)

