"Don't Forget To Dare": Yuvraj Singh Shares Inspiring New Year Message. Watch

Yuvraj Singh is currently not in the scheme of things of the Team India selectors but that isn't dampening his spirits one bit. The left-handed batsman, who recently bagged a Rs 1 crore deal with Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians, took to Twitter to share an inspiring New Year message for his fans. Urging everyone to not "forget to dare" and "inspire others", the southpaw wrote, posted this video. Yuvraj Singh, who is known for his never-say-never attitude, is prepping for his return to cricket with the IPL 2019.

Happy New year! 2019 brings new beginnings and it's time to get up and get going. Make the most of this New Year and accomplish all you have dreamt of. Go the extra distance because I know, you we can Live dare inspire this year! #HappyNewYears pic.twitter.com/fCPrKgCfjq — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 1, 2019

At the IPL 2019 auction, Yuvraj was unsold in the first-round, but was later lapped up by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 1 crore. Soon after, he shared his thoughts on Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities. "I think Rohit is a terrific captain. He is someone who keeps his nerves pretty calm. I have seen Rohit grow in front of me, as a player, as a cricketer, as a human. I think he is one of the best examples of a human being I have seen through a lot of cricketers. Definitely, one of the great players in One-Day cricket and a very humble human being and we share a great camaraderie. And hopefully it works on the field and you know, I am just looking forward to play under him," Yuvraj had said.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani expressed his excitement on having Yuvraj in his franchise. "To be honest, we had budgeted a lot more for Yuvraj and Lasith Malinga. At Rs one crore, a player like Yuvraj is probably a (biggest) steal of 12 (sic) years. He has won every trophy there is to be won," Ambani had said.