Harpreet Brar, who played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, grabbed eyeballs after taking the wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the India-leg of the tournament. The all-rounder, who was not retained by PBKS ahead of the mega IPL auction, has gone viral once again, but this time for his off the field antics. Brar shared a unique selfie with American pop star Ariana Grande.

However, the unique thing about the photo is that Brar was not in person with Grande instead clicking the "selfie" when she appeared on the television.

Taking to Twitter, Brar captioned the photo: "Selfie with @ArianaGrande".

Embed: https://twitter.com/thisisbrar/status/1469278799422312448

After noticing Brar's post, fans flooded the comment section with hilarious memes.

Even former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Brar's former PBKS teammate Mandeep Singh couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the Moga-born cricketer's post.

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 10, 2021

Mandeep shared a gif image from a famous Netflix series, with the caption reading: "Bhawnao pe naa control nahi hai tumhara"

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Someone said she's now named Hariana Grande," a fan tweeted.

Someone said she's now named Hariana Grande… https://t.co/rf9MIxluCT — * (@deepcuv) December 11, 2021

"Destroyer of RCB with Ariana Grande," a fan replied.

Destroyer of RCB with Ariana Grande — Abhay (@TheRampShot) December 11, 2021

Both Harpreet Brar and Mandeep Singh were not retained by the PBKS. Even star batter KL Rahul was released by PBKS, who have only retained Mayank Agarwal and uncapped pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Promoted

The IPL retention process is over and the eight existing IPL teams have had their picks. All the big names have been retained but some unretained players might trigger a bidding war during the mega auction.

The two newly-added franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- can draft three players each ahead of the mega auction, likely to be held in first week of January 2022.