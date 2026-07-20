Legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has urged the BCCI selectors to give clarity to veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli over their futures heading into next year's ODI World Cup. This comes after recent reports suggested that the third and final ODI against England could be Rohit's last for India, with the selectors reportedly not keen to persist with the 39-year-old due to his recent form. Speaking to Star Sports, Yuvraj feels Rohit and Kohli's experience could come in handy for the team at next year's World Cup.

"It's up to the management who they want to stick with. Ideally, you need experience in the team. You can't just go with young guys, or you just can't go with only experience in the team. You have to match it. And I believe that if they have to play the World Cup, they have to be secured now. The media is always going to bring up the moment they don't perform, age and form, and all this is going to come. Whatever noise is outside, let it be outside," said Yuvraj.

However, Yuvraj insisted that it's the right time for the selectors to make their stance clear on Rohit and Kohli, whether they want to persist with the two until the marquee event.

"Whatever your plans are, if you want these guys to go for the World Cup, you tell them now, and you secure them now. That's great, you are going to the World Cup, don't worry about anything. Or if you feel that someone is not fitting, tell them, it's going to look bad, it's going to be a hard call, but eventually the guy will appreciate that you said it on his face," he added.

Yuvraj also went on to explain that Rohit and Kohli deserve respect for everything they have done for Indian cricket, and that the selectors should be honest about their plans for the two.

"That is my opinion. Have clarity with your most experienced players. Virat and Rohit, what they have done for India is unmatchable. It's unbelievable the number of hundreds they have scored, the games they have won for India, what they have contributed to the field as players, as captains, it's unmatched. But you need to have clarity with your seniors," he said.

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