India U-19 boys held their nerve in the final overs to eke out a seven-run victory over Australia in a high-scoring third youth ODI, completing a 3-0 series sweep on Thursday. The Indian junior team had won the first and second Youth ODIs by seven and nine wickets respectively. Batting first, India scored 324 for 8 riding on half-centuries from opener Rudra Patel (77 off 81 balls) and skipper Mohamed Amaan (71 off 72 balls). There were useful contributions from lower-order hitters like Hardik Raj (30 off 18 balls) and Chetan Sharma (18 not out off 9 balls) which took the team to a commanding position.

In reply, Australia were going strong at 241 for 2 in the 41st over with twin centurions -- skipper Oliver Peake (111) and Steven Hogan (104) -- adding 180 runs for the third wicket stand but they finally could only manage 317 for 7 at the end of the stipulated 50 overs.

It was slow left-arm orthodox spinner Hardik (3/55) and off-spinner Kiran Chormale (2/59), who were brilliant in the death overs as they removed the two set batters and also keeper Alex Lee Young in quick succession to orchestrate a mini-slump.

Once 241 for 2 became 267 for 5 by the end of the 45th over, India were back in the game like never before as they choked the run-flow towards the end.

While Aidan O' Connor (35 off 20 balls) did use the long handle to a good effect, Bengal fast bowler Yudhajit Guha (2/40) bowled well enough in the last over to prevent the Aussies from crossing the finishing line.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)