India's star batter Shubman Gill revealed an incident in which he was touched by the gesture shown by MS Dhoni. In a recent interview, Gill recalled his India debut that came in the year 2019. It was India's fourth ODI of the five-match series vs New Zealand in Hamilton in which the guests were batting first. Gill, who came in to bat at the number three position, scored only 9 runs before being dismissed by Trent Boult.

While Gill had a forgettable debut, the Indian team too had a poor outing as they were bundled out for 92 runs. New Zealand chased down the paltry total in 14.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand to win the game comprehensibly.

Gill was sad over his performance and India's loss to the Blackcaps. This is when MS Dhoni cheered him up.

"The day I made by debut, the team was all out for 90 (92) and I was dismissed for 15 (9). I was sitting outside being sad about scoring only 9 runs on my debut and India losing the match. So, Mahi bhai came and saw that I was very sad. I was around 18 to 19 years old back then. He told me 'your debut was at least better than mine.' Then he started laughing and joking and I was touched by that gesture," said Gill on 'Dil Diyan Gallan' show hosted by Sonam Bajwa.

In conversation with Sonam Bajwa, Shubman Gill recalls his debut match against NZ and MS Dhoni's kind gesture towards him. pic.twitter.com/NJ9rwKaqa9 — Shubman Gill FC (@shubmangillfans) November 18, 2022

It is worth noting that MS Dhoni was dismissed for a golden duck in his maiden international game. It was an ODI match against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Talking about Gill, he has been picked for India's T20I and ODI series of three matches each against New Zealand. He also features in the squad announced for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

