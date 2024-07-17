Jasprit Bumrah was one of the main architects in India's T20 World Cup 2024. Bumrah scalped 15 wickets and won the Player of the Tournament award. The performance was another validation of Bumrah's consistent impact in Indian cricket over the past few years. He has got admirers around the world. With a unique action, Bumrah bowled over many experts. But now a young boy is winning praises on social media because of his unique action. Even the great Wasim Akram shared the boy's video and wrote: "Wah jee wah look at that control and action exactly like the great @Jaspritbumrah93 video of the day for me. #crickethavenoboundiers."

Not just in T20Is but Bumrah is equally effective in ODIs and Tests as well. Recently, former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja lavished praise on the India pacer, calling him a "legend of all three formats.

"In my book, Jasprit Bumrah is a legend in all three formats. There is no one greater who has played all three formats. So you can see, where this boy came from, he lacked confidence, had an awkward bowling action. He was unfit, but he came back, and now he has made India win the World Cup," Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel.

Co-incidentally, Ramiz's statement came after an old video of India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir started surfacing online, where he was seen talking about having more all-format players in the pool.

"I'm a very strong believer in one thing, that if you're good, you should be playing all the three formats. I've never been a big believer in injury management, that you get injured, you go get recovered. As simple as it gets. When you're playing international cricket and you're good enough, you ask any of the top players, they want to play all the three formats. They don't want to stay and they don't want to be labelled as red-ball bowler or white-ball bowler," Gambhir said in the video.