India pacer Mohammed Shami became the talk of the town for his heroic performance in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023. Despite remaining unbeaten in the entire league stage and in the semi-final, it was a heartbreak for India as they lost in the final clash against Australia. However, the tournament was a memorable one for Shami as he emerged as the highest wicket-taker with a total of 24 wickets to his name. Recently, the 33-old-pacer shared a heartfelt picture with his ailing mother, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Taking to Instagram, Shami posted a picture with his mother and wrote, "You mean so much to me Mum. Hope you're feeling better very soon."

Shami's mother, Anum Ara, was taken to a hospital near Sahashpur village in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh after she fell ill during the Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia on Sunday, according to a report by Times of India.

The report claimed that she complained of nervousness and fever during the match and Shami's relatives took him to the local hospital for a checkup. She was later transferred to another health centre after the initial treatment and the report added that her condition is now stable.

"She was admitted to the hospital due to fever and nervousness. Now, her condition is normal." Shami's cousin Dr Mumtaz told The Times of India.

Shami, who had missed out on the first half of the tournament, made an entry in India's fifth league stage match against New Zealand and made an impact that a lot of bowlers have not made in their entire World Cup careers.

In seven matches, Shami took 24 wickets at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20, with the best figures of 7/57. Shami had three five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul in the tournament and also gained the best bowling figures by an Indian in WC history.

He has currently been rested for India's upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, starting from November 23.

(With ANI Inputs)