Ruturaj Gaikwad was part of the Test and ODI squads that played in the West Indies. Over the last few seasons Gaikwad has been under a lot of focus with some memorable performances for the Chennai Super Kings. His show as a CSK opener has made him the 26-year-old one of the bright prospects for the Indian team. He scored 590 in 16 matches during CSK's title-winning run in the IPL 2023. After the IPL final, Gaikwad got married to Utkarsha Pawar, who is a cricketer and plays for Maharashtra.

Utkarsha has now revealed on how tit felt to meet Dhoni in the CSK camp. "MS Dhoni's aura is something different. You cannot call him bhaiyya or anything. When you are meeting him, you end up calling him sir. But he is so humble and down to earth, it's unbelievable. His sense of humour is amazing, si he tries best to keep the atmosphere light. I had met him on and off but I got an opportunity to meet him properly after the final. He treats everyone like family. Even I felt like a family. Whether it was him (Ruturaj) or me, we were on the road for two months and he made us feel at home," Utkarsha Pawar said on 'Coffee, Cricket Aani Barach Kaahi'YouTube channel.

Utkarsha was born on October 13, 1998. She is also a cricketer, who has represented Maharashtra in the domestic circuit. Speaking of her playing style, the 24-year-old is an all-rounder who is a right-handed batter and a pacer.

She last played a List-A game in 2021. As per reports, she is currently studying at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS) in Pune.

"As far as 2023-24 is concerned, my target is to perform consistently and win matches for Maharashtra," she added.