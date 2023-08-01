Chennai Super Kings clinched the IPL 2023 title after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final match in Ahmedabad. Ravindra Jadeja turned out to be the hero as he smashed 10 off the last two balls and pulled-off a thrilling win for CSK in a rain-curtailed match. In the quest of their record-equalling fifth title, many CSK players shed their sweat and blood but the contribution of Shivam Dube definitely stood out from others. The aggressive 30-year-old batter amassed 418 runs in the 16 matches at a strike rate of 158.33.

After the successful IPL stint, Dube continued his fiery form in Deodhar Trophy and scored an unbeaten 83 off 78 balls for West Zone to lead them to victory against North Zone. Speaking about his batting skills, Dube hailed CSK skipper Dhoni and stated that former India captain has influenced his game.

"I cannot express all the things (that Dhoni helped me with). I have upgraded my game. I got to know how to finish the game, how to be in the situation, how to tackle the bowlers, that all things are more important and many things are there but cannot express all the things," said Dube in a video posted on BCCI website.

"But, I definitely got some big tips. He told me to play till the end and try to finish the game. You can win many matches from your batting, so keep believing in yourself'," he added.

The left-handed batter has now been rewarded for his IPL heroics with a Team India call-up. He has been named in India's squad for the Asian Games, which will be held in China in September. Apart from that, Dube has also earned a call-up for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland in August.

Advertisement

Notably, Dube has played 13 T20Is for Team India after making his debut in 2019 against Bangladesh. He was last seen in the national team in a T20I against New Zealand in February 2020. Apart from this, he has also played one ODI match against West Indies in December 2019.