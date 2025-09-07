Yograj Singh, father of former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh, questioned why the match-fixing case involving Kapil Dev was "shut down". Yograj alleged that the file against Kapil was closed and will not be reopened because it could be a problem for some legends. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after he was accused of match-fixing along with Manoj Prabhakar. Kapil was cleared of all charges, but Yograj reignited the conversation with his explosive comment. Back in 1997, Prabhakar said that he was offered money by Kapil to perform poorly, but the CBI cleared him of all charges in its final report.

“Ask all the journalists, where is the file of match-lying in the Supreme Court shut down. Who all were involved in match-fixing? First, Kapil Dev's name was involved, then Azharuddin's, and a lot of other players. Why was that file closed and not reopened? Because a lot of the heads of legends will roll,” Yograj said in an interview with InsideSport.

Earlier, Yograj took aim at MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Bishan Singh Bedi. He said they did not treat players well. "I talk about Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni. I can talk about people whom I have been with. They have treated people like s***. Jo galat hai wo galat hai. Two wrongs cannot make one right. I say this openly, that our cricketers and team were destroyed by our captain," Yograj said.

Yograj was extremely critical of Dhoni and said that he has a 'guilty conscience'.

"It is not only about Irfan Pathan. You see Gautam Gambhir speaking about it. Virender Sehwag openly said it as well. Harbhajan Singh spoke about how he was put out of the team like a fly. You should arrange a jury on why he did what he did. MS Dhoni doesn't want to answer. One who doesn't want to answer has a guilty conscience," Yograj said while speaking to InsideSport.