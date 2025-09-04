Indian cricket is currently abuzz with a five-year-old video of Irfan Pathan where he can be seen talking about his exit from the national side under MS Dhoni's captaincy. While in the first part of the video, Pathan talks about his interaction with Dhoni regarding his position and performance in the team, in the latter part he goes on to say: "I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking unnecessarily. Everyone knows. Sometimes, it's better not to speak. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field, and that's what I focused on."

Social media users connected the 'hookah' part of the quote with MS Dhoni, and from there, the video started getting widely shared. Pathan last played international cricket in 2012, despite picking up a five-wicket haul in what turned out to be his final ODI. While the exact reasons behind Irfan's exile from the Indian team are only known to the selectors and team management, then-skipper MS Dhoni has also been blamed for the poor handling of the all-rounder's situation.

Now, Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, has spoken about the subject.

"It is not only about Irfan Pathan. You see Gautam Gambhir speaking about it. Virender Sehwag openly said it as well. Harbhajan Singh spoke about how he was put out of the team like a fly. You should arrange a jury on why he did what he did. MS Dhoni doesn't want to answer. One who doesn't want to answer has a guilty conscience," Yograj said while speaking to InsideSport.

The former all-rounder went on to target players like MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Bishan Singh Bedi. He said they did not treat players well. Yograj has in the past criticized Dhoni and Kapil. He had even revealed that he once pointed a gun at Kapil's head over his ouster from the team.

"I talk about Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni. I can talk about people whom I have been with. They have treated people like s***. Jo galat hai wo galat hai. Two wrongs cannot make one right. I say this openly, that our cricketers and team were destroyed by our captain."