Star India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has praised his elder brother Tejasvi Jaiswal for his maiden First-Class half-century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Tejasvi, who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace, scored 82 runs with the bat in his only innings and picked a wicket in the Ranji game for Tripura against Baroda at Agartala. Helped by Tejasvi's knock, Tripura took a huge lead of 252 runs in the first innings, but the game ended in a draw. Baroda posted 235 before Tripura declared at 482/7. Baroda came in to bat again and were 241/4 when the match concluded.

Yashasvi shared and hailed the contribution of his elder brother Tejasvi on his Instagram story.

Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal has got a massive rise in his Indian Premier League salary with Rajasthan Royals. He has been retained for a huge sum of Rs 18 crore. The southpaw's previous salary with the franchise was Rs 4 crore.

Continuity, stability, unflinching faith in their players and tips from skipper Sanju Samson influenced former IPL champions RR's decision to opt for the maximum six retentions, head coach Rahul Dravid said earlier this week.

The deadline for teams to submit their list of retained players was October 31.

"We have decided that we will do six out of six retentions. We will retain Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma. We came to this decision because we trust our talent. We also trust that we want to maintain and build with that core," Dravid told JioCinema.

Sandeep Sharma has been retained under the revived 'uncapped' player rule.

Teams are allowed to retain a maximum of six players and have an overall allotted budget of Rs 120 crore for the retention as well as mega auction.

